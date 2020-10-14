Joe Ortiz



March 24, 1972 - Oct. 11, 2020



Joe Ortiz went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. Joe was born in Fort Worth to Eddie Chazarreta and Elizabeth Ortiz. Joe served his country as a Marine and was an avid member of Strictly Familia Car Club. His loves included his family, UT, cooking out and his love of Lowrider cars. Joe never met anyone who did not become a friend.



He is survived by his immediate family, Mary Nicole Ortiz, Ezekiel P. Ortiz and Sheila Ortiz; brother, Jesse James Ortiz, wife, Christy, and their children, Justin, Katherine, Hailey, Alexandria, KayLee, Ashley, Madelyne, and Nathaniel; sister, JoAnn Ortiz and children, David, Elizabeth and Dominic; father, Eddie Chazarreta; along with his extended family and friends.



He was proceeded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Kay Ortiz Landt; grandfather, Pascual P. Aguilar; and father-in-law, Louis "Red" Scott.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth with Dr. Sonny Olivarez, officiating.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.