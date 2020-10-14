Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Joe Ortiz
1972 - 2020
BORN
1972
DIED
2020
Joe Ortiz

March 24, 1972 - Oct. 11, 2020

Joe Ortiz went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. Joe was born in Fort Worth to Eddie Chazarreta and Elizabeth Ortiz. Joe served his country as a Marine and was an avid member of Strictly Familia Car Club. His loves included his family, UT, cooking out and his love of Lowrider cars. Joe never met anyone who did not become a friend.

He is survived by his immediate family, Mary Nicole Ortiz, Ezekiel P. Ortiz and Sheila Ortiz; brother, Jesse James Ortiz, wife, Christy, and their children, Justin, Katherine, Hailey, Alexandria, KayLee, Ashley, Madelyne, and Nathaniel; sister, JoAnn Ortiz and children, David, Elizabeth and Dominic; father, Eddie Chazarreta; along with his extended family and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Kay Ortiz Landt; grandfather, Pascual P. Aguilar; and father-in-law, Louis "Red" Scott.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home in Fort Worth with Dr. Sonny Olivarez, officiating.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson, Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
Funeral services provided by:
Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.