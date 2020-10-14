Adele Rendek
Jan. 28, 1926 - Oct. 11, 2020
Adele Pavelka Rendek, 94, left us to begin her eternal life on October 11, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, October 15, at Mart Cemetery in Mart, Texas. Family night will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.