Josephine Villafana
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Josephine Villafana

March 19, 1943 - Oct. 3, 2020

Josephine Villafana, 77, of Waco, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Oct
16
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
