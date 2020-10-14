Josephine Villafana
March 19, 1943 - Oct. 3, 2020
Josephine Villafana, 77, of Waco, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 16, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.
