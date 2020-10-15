Ernestine Warren Tate



May 23, 1930 - Oct. 13, 2020



Ernestine Tate passed away October 13 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Waco, Texas. A burial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Crims Chapel Cemetery in Henderson, TX. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson before the service on Friday. Family and friends are invited to attendm



Ernestine Warren Tate was born to Earnest and Lela Warren in Henderson, Texas, May 23, 1930. She married Phylmer Clyde Tate in June, 1951. She lived her life in Henderson until moving to Waco to be near family in 2007. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phylmer (P.C.) Tate; and her son, Carl Tate. She is survived by daughters, Barbara Tate of Waco, and Cheryl Rogers and husband, Tim, of Plano; along with grandsons, Cameron and Landon.



Ernestine graduated from East Texas State Teachers College and briefly taught English and Drama at Henderson High School, before devoting herself to caring for family. Ernestine was the Women's Missionary Union (WMU) Director at Trinity Baptist Church for over 35 years and regularly organized and led the Vacation Bible School until she 71 years old. She started the first Girls in Action program at Trinity, taught Sunday School to all ages, including a ladies Sunday School class, and volunteered in the church library. Ernestine also established the first ARC for individuals with intellectual disabilities and in Henderson. She continued to volunteer several hours a week in the school reading program in her later years.



After moving to Waco, she attended Park Lake Baptist Church and taught a senior ladies Sunday School class until suffering a stroke in 2012.



Mother's sweet spirit and compassion for others reflected her love for our Lord and his ever-abiding grace.



Sincere thanks to Brookdale attendants and Blue Bonnet Hospice workers for your care and kindness.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.