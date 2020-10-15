William Beard



May 10, 1969 - October 12, 2020



William Henry Beard, "Bill Beard", 51, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home in Axtell, Texas.



Bill was born May 10, 1969, in Waynesboro, Virginia. Bill was a devoted husband to Trisha, a loving father to Nicole, Patrick, Amanda, Jessica, and Cody, and grandparent to Elijah, Brookelyn, Brycen, Brailee, and Markie.



Bill's love extended not only to his family but to many of those he encountered. He had a kind and compassionate heart and never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand to anyone in need-a trait he always shrugged off as "the Christian thing to do".



Bill had a passion for going fast-from Mustangs with roll cages, to alcohol injected cars, to four-wheelers and Hayabusa motorcycles-he loved it all. He was fearless and he empowered those around him to be the same way.



Bill will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



A gravesite funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk. Pastor, and long time friend, David Arnett will officiate. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, the family asks that you instead consider donating to the ALS Foundation to help fund research aiming at finding a cure for his disease.



"We will never take for granted the love in Daddy's hands."



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.