Marvin E. OliverDec. 23, 1928 - Oct. 2, 2020Marvin E. Oliver, 91, of Hewitt, passed away October 2, 2020, in St. Catherine's. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors Chapel. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 16, at the funeral home.Mr. Oliver was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ann Oliver, for over 68 years.He attended his first 12 years of schooling in Mansfield, Texas, received a BA in Religion from Baylor University in 1952 and received a Master's Degree and attained an Administrative Certificate from TCU in 1959. Mr. Oliver Taught in Fort Worth Public Schools for six years and served as an Elementary Principal for 25 years. He served with Boy Scout Troop 600 for 20 years in Fort Worth, Lions Club for two years and as a Deacon at University Baptist Church for 30 years; he served with his wife, Ann, for short term mission work in America, Samoa, Alaska and South Florida. Mr. Oliver loved travel, reading and religious ministries.He was preceded in death by his father, William Pinkney Oliver; mother, Anna E. Bentley Oliver; five sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.Survivors include three children; Philip A. Oliver of McGregor, Texas, Philis A. Oliver of Jonesboro, Georgia, and Pherel A. Oliver of Opelika, Alabama; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Woodway Mission Funds in his name.