Jean "Jeannie" Smith
Dec. 7, 1946 - Oct. 7, 2020
Jean "Jeannie" Louise (Hockett) Smith, age 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Wed., Oct. 7, 2020, in Waco. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 17, at the First Baptist Church in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m., Fri., at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services. The funeral service will be livestreamed.
Jeannie was born Dec. 7, 1946, to Max Wiltrout and Ellice (Meoska) Hockett. She graduated from Paseo High School in Kansas City in 1964 and the University of Missouri School of Pharmacy in 1975. Jeannie worked as a medical assistant at the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, which is where she met George Norvell Smith. She and George were united in marriage on July 29, 1972, in Kansas City, Missouri. They recently celebrated 48 years of marriage. Jeannie also worked several years at the college and knew many of its graduates and loved to visit with them at medical conventions. She was a stay at home mom to her children but worked occasionally when the local pharmacies needed a relief. Jeannie dearly loved her family. She was very supportive of her husband with his activities. Jeannie enjoyed helping out and working the gate for the West League Baseball and Softball, as well as the West I.S.D. volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball games. She enjoyed visiting with everyone that came through her gate. Anyone that knew Jeannie knew that she loved to talk and visit. She also loved playing with the various cats she had over the years.
Jeannie worked at her husband's office as accounts payable manager up until her death. She also enjoyed going to George's medical conventions and meeting old friends at the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, the Texas Society of the American College of Osteopathic Physicians, the American Osteopathic Association and the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. Although not active, she was a member of the United Methodist Church in West and also attended the First Baptist Church in West. Jesus Christ was and is her Lord and Savior.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; her sister, Janice Mathews; and two stillborn siblings, a brother, David and a sister, Kathleen.
Survivors include her husband, George N Smith DO; daughters, Michelle Renee Davis and husband, Edward, of Atlanta, GA, and Heather Diane Duncan and husband, Andrew, of Logan, UT; sons, Brian Eugene Smith and wife, Jennifer, of Pflugerville and Kevin Wayne Smith and wife, Holly, of West; her grandchildren, Blake and Autumn Davis of Atlanta, GA, Knox Smith of Pflugerville, and Gilbert, Gabriel, Talia and Mitchell Smith of West; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and June Smith of Alpine, and Johnny and Janice Smith of Las Vegas, NV; and several nieces, nephews, many friends, especially the Ranzinger family of West, the office Staff at her husband's clinic and members of West EMS.
Active pallbearers are Tom Marek, JD Feltgen, Ted Borger, James Jordan, Mike Reed, and Marco Ranzinger. Honorary pallbearers are Office Staff of West Medical & Surgical Clinic, West EMS, and the Ranzinger Family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Ambulance Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.