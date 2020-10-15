Clarence Howard Johnson
May 17, 1928 - Oct. 12, 2020
Clarence Howard Johnson, nicknamed "Buffalo", passed away October 12, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 92 years of age. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, October 16, at the Salvation Army, located at 1225 IH-35, with Major Les Wheeler officiating. Burial will follow at Keechi Cemetery in Keechi, Texas. The family will receive visitors 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Howard was born May 17, 1928, in Long Lake, Texas, to Ben Johnson and Fannie Brown Johnson. He married Joy Wright on November 11, 1949. She preceded him in death in 1968. He retired from the St. Louis Southwestern Railroad where he was a lead carman. Howard was also preceded in death by his longtime companion, Eileen Meroney; and his great-grandson.
He is survived by his children, Howard and wife, Sally Johnson, Margaret and husband, Cory Mendoza, Lester and wife, Nina Johnson, Maria Standridge, Thomas and wife, Becky, Johnson, and James and wife, Toni Johnson. He is also survived by a large extended family that includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Mark Mendoza, Sr., David Johnson, Joshua Johnson, James Johnson, Jr., and great-grandsons, Mark Mendoza Jr., David Mendoza, EJ Vera, and Stephen Witt. Honorary pallbearers are Alex Mendoza and Jacob Rodriguez.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.