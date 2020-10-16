Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nicholas E. Lopez
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Nicholas E. Lopez

Nov. 23, 1928 - Oct. 10, 2020

Nicholas E. Lopez, 91, of Waco, TX, passed away October 10, 2020. He retired after 40 years from Carbajal Upholstery as a furniture builder.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com to share memories of Nicholas.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.