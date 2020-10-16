Nicholas E. Lopez
Nov. 23, 1928 - Oct. 10, 2020
Nicholas E. Lopez, 91, of Waco, TX, passed away October 10, 2020. He retired after 40 years from Carbajal Upholstery as a furniture builder.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, October 17, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com
to share memories of Nicholas.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.