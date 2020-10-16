Leola Sue Copes Breen
Dec. 21, 1967 - Oct. 12, 2020
Leola Sue Copes Breen, 52, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday October 12, 2020.
Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, October 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Leola was born December 21, 1967, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to the late Dale "Mac" and Mary Kolar Copes.
She worked at Walmart for 29 years, was a huge lover of gambling, loved her animals and was a dedicated fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Rangers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Breen; son, Jamie Copes; and brother, Stephen Copes.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brooks; brother, Charles (Sherrie) Copes; sister, Pamela (Darrell) Copes; her nieces and nephews and her many adopted children over the years.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.