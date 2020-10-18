Veda Sellers



Aug. 28, 1926 - Oct. 12, 2020



Veda Jo Underwood Sellers passed away from Covid pneumonia on October 12, 2020, at the age of 94. She was raised in Denton, raised her family in Sulphur Springs, and for the last 14 years resided in Waco. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Henry Sellers; and by their eldest son, Dr. Grady Sellers.



Veda is survived by her children, Susan Sellers McGough and husband, Marlon, Richard Sellers and wife, Suzanne, Mary Sellers Strickland, and daughter-in-law Tricia Sellers; by her grandchildren, Nathan Sellers and his wife, Bree, Lauren Sellers Simpson and her husband, Steven, Paul Strickland and his wife, Whitney, Jonathan Sellers and his wife, Mandy, Bethany Sellers, and Emma Strickland; and by three great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at City Cemetery in Sulphur Springs with Richard Sellers officiating. Veda was taken from her family in a precious few days by the Covid disease, and the family kindly insists on those attending the service wear facial masks and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Sulphur Springs, Texas.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.