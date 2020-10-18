Roy Hill



May 24, 1942 - October 15, 2020



Roy Mack Hill died on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born to Roy and Romie Hill on May 24, 1942. Roy received his PhD in English from the University of Houston, and his JD from Baylor University. He was a respected lawyer in McLennan County since 1983, and he also taught in the English Department at Baylor. He is survived by his children, Sarah Elizabeth Arredondo and Julia Ann Wiley; and his grandchildren, Katherine, Zephyr, Avery, Caleb, and Lillian. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Alison.



The family will hold a private celebration of his life in light of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.