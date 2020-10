R.D. RannalsAug. 23, 1947 - Oct. 13, 2020R.D. Rannals, 73, of Woodway, TX, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 21, at Poppa Rollos Pizza, 703 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX.R.D. was born August 23, 1947, to Zachary and Della Rannals in Denison, TX. He worked at MKT Railroad for 20 years and for Union Pacific Railroad for 20 years. He loved to talk about his time working at the railroad along with stories from growing up in Bartlett, TX.R.D. was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Kaci Rannals.He is survived by his wife of over 41 years, Linda Rannals; daughter, Brandy Rannals; siblings, Movita Harlan and husband, Gary, Delbert Rannals and wife, Glenda, Sandra LeFevre and husband, Larry; along with his beloved dog, Riley Noel.