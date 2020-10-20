Gary Bradshaw
August 4, 1946 - Oct. 14, 2020
Gary Wayne Bradshaw, 74, of Waco, passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020, at his home. Gary was born on August 4, 1946, in Prairie Hill, Texas, to William and Eula Allen Bradshaw. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., October 22, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation (Come and Go) will be from 10 a.m. to Noon at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.
Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.