Robert M. Ives, Jr.
May 11, 1926 - October 10, 2020
Robert Millard Ives, 94, passed away in Waco, Texas, on October 10, 2020. A celebration of his life for friends and family will be held graveside at 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, in Houston, Texas.
The first child of Robert and Donna Ives, Bob was born May 11, 1926, in Brooklyn, New York. His love for cruising began at an early age, for in 1932, he spent his sixth birthday on a ship transiting to Texas.
He spent his elementary and middle school years in Houston near his mother's family. When the 36th Infantry Division was activated during WWII, they moved to various locations throughout the U.S. so the family could stay together. During his high school years, Bob was active in Boy Scouts of America, reaching the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated high school in Palestine, Texas.
As part of the U.S. Army occupation forces in Japan, Bob served as a 2nd Lt. in the U.S. Army. Following his discharge, he enrolled at Baylor University. In 1947, he took his seat behind a cute brunette, Billie Wedgeworth, in Spanish class, and the rest was history. Bob and Billie courted during their years at Baylor and married in Baytown, Texas, in 1951. They settled in Houston, where they raised three children.
In 1950, upon graduation from Baylor with a B.S. in Chemistry, he began his career with Humble Oil Co. which later became ExxonMobil. The majority of his 45-year career was spent working in the coatings division of Exxon Chemical Co.
Bob and Billie joined Tallowood Baptist Church in 1963. During his 57 years at Tallowood, he served on many committees, but his passion was missions. He and Billie made many trips to Acuna, Mexico, in the Rio Grande Valley. He also participated in various outreach ministries.
Bob enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and abroad. His most treasured trips were those spent with family and friends hiking many trails in Rocky Mountain National Park. Later in life, he enjoyed cruising as it was an ideal way to combine his love of family and travel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Wedgeworth Ives; son, Robert Franklin Ives; parents, Robert and Donna Ives; and brother, Donald Ives.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Laurie Graham and husband, Andy, of Spicewood, Texas, and Karen Baldwin and husband, Michael, of China Spring, Texas. He is lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Michael Graham and wife, Traci, Matthew Graham and wife, Kathryn, Andrew Baldwin and Sarah Baldwin; and four great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Hannah, and Joshua Graham, and Elise Graham.
Memorials may be made to the Missions Ministry at Tallowood Baptist Church, 555 Tallowood Dr., Houston TX 77024, or your favorite charity
.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.