Joan DellSept. 9, 1934 - Oct. 19, 2020Joan Wilson Dell, 86, of Waco, Texas, died on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Joan was born September 9, 1934, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of the late John Wilson and Ruth Cleveland Yacobellis. Raised in New Haven, CT, she spent summers with her grandparents in Marshfield, MA, attended Hamden Hall in New Haven, and took her senior year in France. After two years at Wheaton College, MA, she earned a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and an M.A. from the University of Virginia. For 23 years, she taught 6th through 8th grade French and Latin in Charlottesville, VA, public schools. After retiring in 1991, she left her beloved Charlottesville--the Blue Ridge and April dogwoods--and good friends to be with family in Waco. There, she was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, attending a ladies' reading group through which she made dear friends.All her life, Joan loved culture and the arts, encouraged education, and celebrated everyone's achievements. A faithful letter writer, she corresponded with friends across the country. A loving daughter, she and her mother enjoyed attending the symphony, visiting museums, and traveling together. She was the guiding force and constant light in her own daughter's life. An endlessly devoted grandmother, she is remembered for her love of Moliere, field hockey, Snoopy, Monet, A Christmas Carol, piano and dance recitals, Saturday brunch, and a good story. "Grammy" was an exemplar of generosity, kindness, patience, and unwavering love and support for her family.Preceded in death by her parents and former husband, Harry J. Dell, Joan is survived by her loving family; daughter, Elizabeth J. Dell and husband, Jay B. Losey; her granddaughter, Clare S. Losey; and her grandson, Dylan P. Losey and his fiancée, Hannah L. Dunn.The family of Joan Dell is grateful for the staff of the Village at Providence Park whose kindness and service provided our mother and grandmother with many quality years. We would like to thank the skilled nursing staff of St. Catherine's for the past several years of wonderful care; and for St. Catherine's and Community Healthcare of Texas, jointly, for their gentle, attentive care and devotion to their profession during this time of national health crisis.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Waco, or to NAMI at PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297.A memorial service at St. Paul's will be scheduled for later this year.