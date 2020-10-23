Menu
Dominga Sardaneta
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Dominga Sardaneta

Aug. 9, 1936 - Oct. 21, 2020

Dominga Sardaneta, 84, of Robinson, TX, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, October 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 23, at the funeral home, with a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

Dominga was born August 9, 1936, to Manuel and Guadalupe Garcia, in Coolidge, TX.

Dominga was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ruben Sardaneta; children, Mary Sabido, Natalia Foster, Roy Sardaneta; and her siblings, Angelina Sardaneta, Susie Tobias, Cruz Garcia and Joe Garcia.

She is survived by her children, Martha Sardaneta Gaona, Rachel Breeding and husband Bill, Diana Sardaneta and Jesse Sardaneta; brothers, Raymond Garcia, Tom Garcia, Danny Garcia; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Oct
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
