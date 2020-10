William White



Aug. 3, 1953 - Oct. 12, 2020



William Wayne White was born on Aug. 3, 1953, to Ethel Kaufman. He was blessed to have a second mother, Sarah Averyhardt. Wayne earned his wings on Oct. 12, 2020. A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Sat., Oct. 24, at Doris Miller Memorial Park.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.