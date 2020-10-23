Lula Dee BrooksSept. 8, 1920 - Oct. 18, 2020Lula Dee Brooks passed away October 18, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 24, at Doris Miller. Distancing and mask are required.In Memory of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Down a road that's calm and peaceful, guided by God's loving hand, our mother has gone on a journey in a distant brighter land.Although our hearts are heavy, with the sorrow we must bear, it has helped to bring us comfort knowing she is in a peaceful, happy place.The FamilyMay the work I've done speak for me. A Christian life came to a close when she was called to her heavenly home, on October 18, 2020.Lula Dee Casel Brooks was born on September 8, 1920, in Tennessee Colony, Texas, to Jesse Casel and Lula Simmons. She was the second of five siblings, who all preceded her in death.She was married to the late Sammie Lee Brooks and to this union one daughter was born.Lula was a member of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church for 60 years. She was a member of the Senior Choir, Senior Usher Board, Mission I, and chairman of the flower committee.Lula will be greatly missed by all. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Thelma Love, Waco, Texas; granddaughter, Staci Love, Waco, Texas; great-granddaughter, Evan Paul, Memphis, Tennessee; brother, Sammie Casel, Fort Worth, Texas; and nephew Tommy Bruton, Hutchins, Texas, whom she raised; and a host of family and friends.