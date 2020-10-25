Malcolm Haberl
Jan. 6, 1946 - Oct. 21, 2020
Malcolm A. Haberl, age 74, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Waco. A rosary will be recited 2 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m., Monday, October 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, with Rev. Ed Karasek as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Malcolm was born January 6, 1946, in Waco, the son of A.C. and Marge (Holacka) Haberl. He attended school in West. On November 15, 1969, he was united in marriage to Doris Ann Veselka in West. Malcolm was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2305, the 4th Degree Msgr. George Doskocil Assembly #2391, the Texas Dental Laboratory Association, a former volunteer for the Elm Mott and Northcrest Fire Departments, and the Robinson and Connally Band Boosters. He was the owner and operator of Signature Crown and Bridge, LLC in Waco. Known as being a photographer, he did photos for many weddings and other events. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, hunting, traveling and rebuilding fast cars. Blackie and Baby, Malcolm's dogs, always had to accompany him to play at the family farm. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, hanging out with all his family and hosting Sunday lunches.
Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Deborah Vochoska; and brothers, Frank Haberl and Timothy Haberl.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Doris Ann Haberl of Elm Mott; his children, Paul Haberl and wife, Tara, and Susan Darling and husband, Jason, all of Robinson; his grandchildren, Madison, Meredith, Makaelin, Max, Brinley and Jace; his sisters, Denice Kubacak and husband, Allan, and Dolores Nemec and husband, David; sisters-in-law, Renee Haberl, Barbara Mechell and husband, Fred, and Linda Sulak and husband, Stephen; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Vochoska, Joe Veselka and wife, Janice, and Richard Veselka and wife, Paula; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robinson Band Boosters, Bishop Louis Reicher School or the charity of your choice
. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.