Carol E. Friedman
Dec. 31, 1937 - Oct. 21, 2020
Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman, 82, of Hewitt, passed away in a local hospice facility. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, October 26, 2020, at Saint Jeromes Catholic Church with Father James as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. at the church.
She was born to John B. and Katherine A. Zadra in Jefferson City, TN. She married Glenn L. Friedman on July 15, 1979, in Bloomington, IL, he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Craig Baughan(Linda) Bloomington, IL; three daughters, Theresa Farrell, Waco, TX, Cheryl Cleek(Ron), Miami Shores, FL, and Carolyn Lasher(Rick), Bloomington, IL; three grandchildren, Ava Roper, Thomas Moh and Brent Baughan all of Bloomington, IL.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.