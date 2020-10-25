Leonard Dziedzic
April 4, 1937 - Oct. 19, 2020
Born in Bremond, Texas on April 4, 1937, Leonard Isydore Dziedzic died on October 19, 2020 at Providence Hospital in ICU of COVID-19 and pneumonia.
Leonard was the son of Antone and Pauline Dziedzic of Bremond, Texas. He was raised on the family farm with five brothers and one sister. He graduated from Bremond High School in 1956. Upon graduation, he moved to Houston and began working in hardware and sporting goods sales.
Leonard met his wife, Kay, at a dance on Easter Sunday in 1958. The very next week, he asked Kay to marry him. They were married on July 19, 1958, in Houston. They had two children, Dianna Lynn in 1959, and Duane Lee in 1960. Family became and remained Len's number one priority and he never missed activities that his children were involved in. In 1976, Len and Kay decided that they were ready to leave city life behind and purchased land in Kirk, Texas, transforming it into their beloved Diamond D Ranch. His son, Duane, and all of his grandsons have worked on the ranch and in the hay business over the years. Duane will carry on running them both as they always planned.
His precious wife Kay began to lose her eyesight many years ago and he became her eyes and constant helpmate. He and his wife, Kay, were active members at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk for 45 years. Up until he contracted COVID-19, Len was active, healthy, and working his ranch. Though he lost a hard-fought battle with the virus, he made sure that his family knew he loved them all very much. The day Kay was to be transferred out of the COVID-19 unit herself and into rehab, he insisted they bring her to his room so he could hold her hand. She sat at his bedside all afternoon. For them, 62 years was not long enough.
Len leaves behind his precious wife, Kay Deanna Dziedzic; daughter, Dianna Lynn Garf; son and best friend, Duane Lee Dziedzic and wife, Diana; grandchildren, Joel and wife, Brittany, Christopher and wife, Allison, Alan, Dalton, Amy, Dylan, and Dru; great-grandchildren, Edward, Evan, Elena, Stash, Ridge, and Elise; brothers, Frank, Floyd and wife, Agnes, Raymond and wife, Rosa, Cleo and wife, Susie, Chris and wife, Danna; sister, Connie and husband, Bob; sister-in-laws, Julie and husband, John, and Pat. He also leaves behind numerous dear nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in November.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.