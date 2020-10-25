Frances Marie RelyeaOct. 3, 1921 - Oct. 7, 2020Frances Marie (Brooks) Relyea, age 99, a resident of the William R. Courtney Texas State Veteran's Home in Temple, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a brief illness.She was born October 3, 1921, out in the country near Mexia, Texas, to Marion and Virgie (Pearson) Brooks. She was a 1940 graduate of Waco High School and in 1943, she entered the United States Naval Reserve (Women's Reserve) also known as the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) and served during World War II. She was assigned to Whiting Field near Milton, Florida where she met her husband, Richard Relyea. She later worked as an administrator for the Veteran's Administration. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Russell Relyea in 1997; and her son, Charles Lynn Relyea in 2016; and grandson, David Carrillo.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Miriam Relyea of Austin, Texas; and her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Mark Boyce of Killeen, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 31, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel with her grandson, Chris Relyea, officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the William R. Courtney Home for Veterans in Temple.