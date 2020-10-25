Cecelia "Sweetie" Fuller
Jan. 21, 1932 - Oct. 23, 2020
Cecelia "Sweetie" Wachsmann Fuller peacefully went to the Lord on October 23, 2020.
Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, October 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk.
Sweetie was born January 21, 1932, in Leroy, raised in Bellmead and graduated from LaVega High School in 1950. She served in the Marine Corps for two years and loved being a Marine. She worked for Pioneer Savings & Loan for 18 years.
She married Charles "Sugar" Fuller. He preceded her in death in 2005.
Sweetie was a member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk and served on the Church Council, St. Anne's Altar Society & Cemetery Association. She enjoyed working in the kitchen at the Annual Parish Picnic. Sweetie received the Lumen Gentium Award presented to her by the Bishop in 2010.
She is survived by her brother, Dennis Terrell; sister, Sharon Spencer; son, Terry Fuller and wife, LeAnne (who she loved like a daughter); daughter, Gail Flannary; three grandchildren; and her loving Wachsmann family.
Special thanks to Laura and Lloyd Hall, Larry and Kathy Latimer, and Bill and Helen Yearwood for "adopting" her as family. Thank you to her nurses and the entire staff at Bluebonnet Hospice for the loving care during the last few days of her life.
