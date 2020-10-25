John W. Osment
Oct. 10, 1943 - Oct. 22, 2020
John William Osment, 77, of Arlington passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Interment will immediately follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, at the funeral home.
Johnny was born October 10, 1943, to Harvey W. and Aldonia (Chappell) Osment in Rosebud, Texas. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn Sue Lambert, in 2001 in Arlington. Johnny worked at Tarrant County Heavy Equipment until retirement. He enjoyed music professionally from age 16 until 73 years old. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was proud to serve as a reserve police officer for 16 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Saundra Ann; grandson, Grey Wolf Osment.
Johnny is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sisters, Bobbie Fiedler and Saundra Karnes; son, John Weldon Osment; grandchildren, Tory, Crissy, Kara, Robert, and Dane.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.