Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
John W. Osment
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
John W. Osment

Oct. 10, 1943 - Oct. 22, 2020

John William Osment, 77, of Arlington passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. Interment will immediately follow at Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, at the funeral home.

Johnny was born October 10, 1943, to Harvey W. and Aldonia (Chappell) Osment in Rosebud, Texas. He married his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn Sue Lambert, in 2001 in Arlington. Johnny worked at Tarrant County Heavy Equipment until retirement. He enjoyed music professionally from age 16 until 73 years old. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was proud to serve as a reserve police officer for 16 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Saundra Ann; grandson, Grey Wolf Osment.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sisters, Bobbie Fiedler and Saundra Karnes; son, John Weldon Osment; grandchildren, Tory, Crissy, Kara, Robert, and Dane.

Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.