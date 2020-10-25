Frances Burnitt
Jan 22, 1931 - Oct 18, 2020
Join us as we celebrate the life of Frances Aerl Burnitt at 10:30 a.m., October 26, in Lorena, Texas.
Francis, age 89, passed away peacefully Sunday October 18, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1931, in Lorena, TX, to William Sr. and Lillian Aerl.
Frances married Sam D. Burnitt at 18, and remained by his side until his death in 2005. France and Sam had two sons who preceded her in death, David and Richard Burnitt.
Frances had three siblings that preceded her in death, Mary Wright, Bill Aerl and Jerry Bob Aerl.
Frances is survived by her grandson, Robert Blu Bean and his wife, Angela Bean; her great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Caitlyn and Ava; and her great-great-grandchildren, Madison and Alayna.
Frances loved her family and often enjoyed playing bridge and games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, teaching them canasta. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother devoted to her family.
She will be greatly missed, but we know she is being celebrated in Heaven.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.