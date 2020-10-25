Menu
Vance Davidson
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Vance Davidson

Dec. 14, 1953 - Oct. 21, 2020

Vance Davidson, better known as "Butch" or the "Butcher", was born December 14, 1953, and passed away October 22, 2020, at the age of 66. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Larry and Gina Robert officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, October 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX.

Butch was born to Pat and Jessie Davidson and was raised in Cashion, OK. He enjoyed watching football, NASCAR, riding motorcycles, and having a cold beer.

Butch was preceded in death by his son, John; parents; brother, JR; sister, Amanda; and his mother and father-in-law, Marie and Nolan.

He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; cousin, Mike Beutler; brothers, Davy and wife, Marsha; Jimmy Dale and wife, Brenda; George and wife, Jody; sisters, Peggy, Sarah, Wanda and husband, Bruce; brothers-in-law, George and wife, Vicky, Wayne and wife, Rhonda, Chester and wife, JoAnn; along with many, many nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
