Jerry SwankMarch 31, 1945 - Oct. 21, 2020Jerry Glen Swank, 75, of Elm Mott, son of Ernest and Juanita Swank, passed away October 21, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, October 26, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation (come and go) will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, October 25, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Jerry was born March 31, 1945, in Waco, Texas. Mr. Swank attended LaVega High School and graduated Class of '63, he also went to 4 C Business School. Jerry worked for the US Postal Service and retired after 40 years and also worked for Hertz Car Rental. He also was a Mason, was in the US Army, was an avid bowler, and was a member of the R V Tejas Travelers. Jerry married Rose Middlebrook on April 6, 1968, and she preceded him in death on January 2, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances Jackson; brothers, Leeland, Byron, John Bob Olan and Rolan Swank. Survivors include his children, Jeannie Frost and her husband, Melvin, Kenneth John Swank and his wife, Dianne; twin sister, Janet Swank Schuetz and her husband, Alfred; sisters-in-law, Shirley Swank of Lorena, TX, and Joyce Swank of Bellmead, TX; brother-in-law, Winn Jackson of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Mykenzie, Kason, Cade, and Morgan Frost, Jonathan and Marrissa Swank; and also several nieces and nephews.