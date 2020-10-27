Billy Anderson
Nov 8, 1951 - Oct 24, 2020
Billy D. Anderson, 68, of Elm Mott, Texas, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, after a three year battle with cancer surrounded by his loved ones.
Service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with George Kestal officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation (come and go) will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, October 28, at the funeral home.
Billy was born November 8, 1951, in Waco, Texas. He worked most of his life at Wells Cargo Trailer Corp. and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris Plemons Harrelson; his wife, Beverly Anderson in 2005; and his brothers, Jerry Anderson and Jimmy Anderson.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff Anderson, Mike Anderson, and Scott Anderson and his wife, Jamie; his grandchildren, Tyler Anderson, Colton Anderson, Hailey Cochran and her husband, Dylan, Chandler Anderson and his fiancée, Makayla, and Caden Anderson; his great-grandchildren, Jayden Anderson, Blakeleigh Anderson and Emerson Cochran; his sisters, Linda Gallagher, Barbara Brannon and her husband, Ronnie, and Sandra Anderson; sisters-in-law, Francis Flemming, Sue Umburger and Ann Harris; his brothers, Edward Anderson and his wife, Nancy, and Tommy Harrelson and his wife, Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Anderson, Colton Anderson, Chandler Anderson, Caden Anderson, Michael Anderson, Bryan Brannon, Craig Harrelson and Bradley Harrelson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his great-grandchildren, Jayden, Blakeleigh and Emerson.
His children would like to say a special thank you to his sisters, Barbara and Sandra, as well as his nurse Jennifer from Bluebonnet Hospice for taking great care of our dad during his last few months.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.