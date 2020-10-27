Anna Marie Salinas
Sept. 30, 1952 - Oct. 23, 2020
Anna Marie Salinas, 68, of Mount Calm, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and joined her husband Eloy on Friday, October 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 29, at St. Louis Catholic Church, with Rev. Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, with Rosary at 7 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home. Limited to 50 people due to COVID-19.
Anna was born in Waco, Texas, to John and Eloisa (Tovar) Gonzales. She grew up in Waco, and attended Waco schools. She achieved her BA in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington and was a licensed social worker at Waco Housing Authority. She had a passion for caring and helping people, especially the elderly. The people of the Kate Ross community center were especially dear to her. She loved her job and the people that she worked with.
She met the love of her life, Eloy Salinas, and they were married for 43 wonderful years. She was a loving and caring wife, and a devoted mother and grandmother, and a friend to all she knew.
She was preceded in death by her husband; father; and brother, Michael Gonzales. Anna is survived by her mother, Eloisa Gonzales; her children, Lucinda Salinas, Aracely Salinas Rodriguez and husband, Julian, Rico Salinas, Paul Salinas and wife, Linda, Liza Salinas; grandchildren, Augustine, Jacob, Giselle, Giana, Elise, Jo E., Frank E., Edward, Celestina, Anthony, Hayley, Aaron, and Steve; and great-grandchild, Sophia. She is also survived by her devoted brother, Johnny T. Gonzales and wife, Gloria; and her sister-in-law and longtime friend, Viola Martinez.
Our mother was special. Everyone she knew loved her, and she loved everyone. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she affected. We were blessed to know and love her. We cherished our time with her.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Providence Hospice of Mexia, especially Carmen and Laura, for their genuine loving care and support to our mother and our whole family during this time.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.