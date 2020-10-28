Esteban D. Diaz
Oct. 18, 1961 - Oct. 24, 2020
Esteban "Steve" DeLeon Diaz, 59, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, October 30, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 29, at OakCrest Funeral Home. All restrictions regarding Covid-19 will be observed.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.