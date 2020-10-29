Larry L. Gray
July 11, 1947 - Oct. 24, 2020
Larry Lynn Gray, 73, left his earthly body on October 24, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco.
Larry was born on July 11, 1947, in Temple, Texas, to Donald and Omega (Brink) Gray. He graduated from University High School in Waco, Texas. He was the Trojan mascot his senior year. Larry served three years in the Army where he received a Purple Heart in Vietnam, a Combat Infantryman Badge, Parachute Badge, and was in the 101st infantry. He received an Honorable Discharge. Larry worked as an Iron worker until he realized how far up off the ground he had to be. He then worked for his Uncle Jerry Brink Painting. Larry loved to be around family, and loved to talk about his crazy life adventures. He was particularly close to his cousins, Mike Richards, Don Tubbs, Lonnie Brink; the laughter was infectious when they all got together. He loved for us all to come to his house for domino games, card games and lots of food. Larry was friendly, a great personality and very generous. If you ever wanted to see a smile on Larry's face it would be when his son and daughter would visit, along with Dakota and Eli Kay. He was loved by many.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lynn; parents, Donald and Omega (Brink) Gray; his wife, Pat; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Larry is survived by his son, Heath Gray and Valerie, of Waco; daughter, Jennifer Gray Butler and husband, Frank; sister, Donna Sheridan and Richard Kissling of Plano, Texas; brother, Timothy Clyde Gray and wife, Leslie, of Bluffdale, Texas; four grandchildren, Ashley Jones, Skyler Gray, Dakota Gray and Eli Kay Butler; four great-grandchildren, Jonah, Kadence, Braeley and Chloe Jones; along with Larry's companion, Ruby Stratton all of Waco, Texas.
Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.