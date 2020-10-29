Onetta Moody
June 7, 1933 - Oct. 25, 2020
Onetta Moody passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, of COVID pneumonia. There will be no public service for celebration of life. The family wishes to have a private gathering to honor Onetta.
Onetta was born June 7, 1933, in Mart, Texas, to Samuel and Stella Renfro. Onetta graduated from Mart High School in 1951, where she was a cheerleader and loved by all her classmates. She continued her education at Baylor University, where she was a member of Phi Alpha Lambda sorority and met the love of her life, Doyle Moody, her freshman year. Doyle and Onetta were married for 42 years and had two beautiful daughters, Terri and Debbie. She was a homemaker and housewife until her daughters were in their teens. She moved on to work at Citizens National Bank for 17 years as a New Accounts Representative, before retiring to take care of her granddaughter, Kristy. Onetta was a member of Austin Avenue Methodist Church and enjoyed anything Charles Stanley. She loved spending time with family and her dogs in the comfort of her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Stella; her sisters, Josephine, Opal, and Lois; and her brothers, Rufus and Charles.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Bradley and husband, Jon, of Fairview Texas, and Terri Murphy of Waco, Texas; grandchildren, Jeff Bradley, Kristy Millsap and husband, Kamren, and Blake Murphy and fiancé, Kendall Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Jakob and Ashlyn Bradley, and baby Kali Millsap on the way.
Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.