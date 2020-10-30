Cody Parrish
July 1, 1975 - Oct. 27, 2020
Cody Wayne Parrish passed away Tuesday night, October 27, 2020, at the age of 45. Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, October 31, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. with Military Honors rendered at 4 p.m.
Cody was born July 1, 1975, in Gatesville, Texas, the son of Penyson Parrish and Evelyn Gail (Branham) Floyd. He was a 1993 graduate of Oglesby High School.
Cody enjoyed fishing, drag racing, motorcycle racing and four wheelers. Survivors include his father and stepmother, Penyson and Dena Parrish; his mother and stepfather, Evelyn Floyd and Michael Herzog; two brothers, Caleb Parish and wife, Jamie, Dustin LeBlanc and wife, Tasha; two sisters, Shanna Thompson, Sara Parrish; a stepdaughter, Lacey Sykora; a step son, Jody Sykora; grandchildren, Brailee McDonald, Kaylee Murry, Kyson Sykora; nieces and nephews, Katherine, Lauren and Tyler Ross, Tres Botkin, Cayla Parrish, Madison and Garrett Wilson and Drake LeBlanc; and other loving family and friends.
The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com
. Through this site you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory of Cody.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.