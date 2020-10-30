Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Lou Carpenter
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Mary Lou Carpenter

Dec. 27, 1941 - Oct. 27, 2020

Mary Lou Carpenter, 78, of Gatesville, Texas, passed away on October 27, 2020. A memorial service will be announced later.

Mary Lou was born on December 27, 1941, in Waco, Texas, to Mose Rudolf Westbrook and Fannie Mae (Harris) Westbrook. She graduated from La Vega High School in 1959. Mary Lou married Robert Carpenter on June 25, 1960, in Bellmead, Texas. She was the backbone of Carpenter's Auto Repairs from 1977 to 2006. Mary Lou enjoyed fishing, camping, and boating and she loved her family and friends.

Mrs. Carpenter was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Westbrook.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Robert Carpenter; daughters, Clarissa Carmony, Theresa Kinnear and husband, Tony; grandchildren, Crystal Alves and husband, Phillip, Melissa Rowe, Charles Carmony, Brandon Kinnear, Allen Kinnear, Devin Kinnear; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Westbrook.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.