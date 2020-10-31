Menu
Marine Sgt Louis Sims Sr.
Marine Sgt Louis Sims Sr.

March 11, 1942 - Oct. 31. 2015

Five years ago on Halloween morning, Sgt Sims walked through the Golden Gates to Heaven. Purple Heart recipient with many medals served in Chu Lai, Vietnam, wounded in action. He loved his family and wife, Shirley. So, my husband lives on with Jesus, your Savior. I love and miss you, Louis. I still support my veterans, love them, all my friends. You have a new home-glorious body-new name-no pain-no meds-and no cancer, healed and whole, by the Blood of the Lamb.

Rev 22:14

Rev 2:17

Semper Fi, Always Faithful

Love, Shirley
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 31, 2020.
