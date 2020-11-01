Margaree Pace



June 16, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2020



Margaree (Marie) Pace of Bellmead, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her loving husband Wayne Pace of 62 years; brother, Lonnie Brown; her sons, Johnny Pace and wife, Deborah, Timothy Pace and wife, Debbie and Dwayne Pace and wife, Allison; along with eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was born in Athens, Georgia on June 16, 1937. After moving to Texas in 1960, Marie was an active member if the AMVETS-Lady Auxiliary for 40 plus years. Marie was a loving wife and mother and will be greatly missed by all the lives she has touched.



Marie was strong in her faith as a Christian and is now with her LORD.



A celebration of Marie's life is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at her home, 1112 January Street, Bellmead Texas.



In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Bluebonnet Health Services Hospice.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.