Joyce E. Haston
April 23, 1929 - Oct. 29, 2020
Joyce E. Haston passed away October 29, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Joyce was born April 23, 1929, north of Chilton, TX, to Paul and Lena Kurtz. She married Jim Haston August 24, 1975, and they have since been the best years of her life.
Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Barney Leka; parents; two sisters, Nealice Walker and Nelda Williams; one brother, LT Rhodes.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; two daughters, Paulette Wilhite and husband, Robert, and Paula Farmer and husband, Paul; one sister, Nellie Green; her brother, Roy Kurtz; grandchildren, Tracy Mathis, Robin Wachtendorf, Gwen Parmer and D.L. Babb; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of Royal Manor for the excellent care she received and a very special than you to Nurse Brandon Williams for his dedication and compassionate care.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.