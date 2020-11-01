Aaron D. Black Sr.July 16, 1948 - October 27, 2020Dr. Aaron Black Sr. Passsed away October 27, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, at Second Baptist Church. Space is limited and mask are required. Livestreaming avaliable from church.Dr. Aaron Black went to be with the Lord on October 27, 2020, completing the task God gave him as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and servant of God. Words cannot express how much we will miss our amazing husband and father and his love, his kindness, his gentleness, his wisdom, his selflessness, and his Godly manner. In addition, we are so grateful that he made a tremendous impact on this world.Aaron was born on July 16, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to Aaron Black, preceded in death, and Lorine (Gooden) (Black) Hicks, preceded in death. Aaron accepted the Lord at an early age and was an active member of St. James UMC in Waco, TX as a youth. Aaron attended public schools in Waco and graduated from A. J. Moore High School in 1966. Aaron was also a member of the famed 1964 A. J. Moore High football team that won the state championship under legendary coach Lewis "Les" Ritcherson. Aaron received a B.A. in English from Huston-Tillotson College in 1970. While at Huston-Tillotson, Aaron was initiated into the Delta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Aaron also received three degrees from Southern Methodist University: Masters in Divinity (Perkins School of Theology) in 1973; Masters in Public Administration in 1974; and Doctor of Ministry (Perkins School of Theology) in 1983.Aaron served the United Methodist Church for 43 years. Aaron served as senior pastor at St. James UMC (Sherman, TX, 1971 to 1973), Highland Hills UMC (Dallas, Tx, 1973 to 1983), Clair Memorial UMC (Omaha, NE, 1983 to 1987), First UMC (Lincoln, NE, 1991 to 2002), Park Hill UMC (Denver, CO, 2002 to 2005), and Scott UMC (Denver, CO, 2005 to 2014). Aaron also served as district superintendent of the South Central District of the Nebraska Conference of the United Methodist Church from 1987 to 1991. He also enjoyed teaching as an adjunct professor at the St. Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, MO, Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, NE, and the Iliff School of Theology in Denver, CO, where he developed courses such as "Leadership and Congregational Development" as well as "Leadership in the African-American Church".Aaron also had a passion for community outreach. This is not only illustrated by his service within the United Methodist Church but also his service to the city of Dallas: former director of the MLK Center (1978 to 1982); former director of Employment and Training (1975 to 1978); and former director of the Office of Aging (1975 to 1976).Although Aaron earned all the aforementioned accomplishments, he always cherished his precious family. He leaves so many extraordinary memories to the "love-of-his-life" Janet, daughter Ericka, son Aaron and his wife, Randa, and his two precious granddaughters: Carrington and Channing. He also leaves his brother, Sedrick Hicks and his wife, Dewann, his brother, Illya Hicks and his wife, Casmin, as well as stepbrothers, Lawrence Hicks, and George Hicks; and stepsisters, Isabella Gage, Betty Dickson (Alfred), and Carol Rush. His stepsiblings, Lillian McIvory, Joyce Ann Sneed, and Lewis Hicks, preceded him in death. In addition, Aaron has a host of very special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, all whom he loved and treasured.