John K. ShockeyAug. 10, 1942 - Oct. 28, 2020John K. Shockey, 78, a resident of Lorena, Texas, passed away Wednesday in a local hospital after a brief illness. Born in Lonaconing, Maryland, on August 10, 1942, to John Henry Shockey and Agnes Dobbie (Rankin) Shockey, he had been a resident of Lorena, Texas, since 1978 and had lived in Waco in the early 1960s. John served in the United States Air Force before he married his wife, Sandra Shockey, in 1964. He retired in 2000 from the M&M Mars Company and then worked with his son at Computerized Auto Doctors in Waco for several years. He was an active member of the Lakeshore Church of Christ and formerly the Crestview Church of Christ. He enjoyed people, and was the greeter at church for many years. John was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ernie Shockey.He is survived by his wife, Sandra Shockey of Lorena, Texas; and his son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Michele Shockey of Lorena. He is also survived by his daughter, Cherie Shockey of Lorena. Grandchildren include Garrett Shockey and his fiancée, Callista, of Lorena, Texas; Brandt Shockey and his fiancée, Makenzee, of Hewitt, Texas; and two great-grandchildren, Brooke and Ellie. John is also survived by his brother, Edward Shockey of Maryland; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Donna Shockey of Maryland; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Irvin Livengood of Maryland. A number of nieces and nephews will miss their Uncle John.Service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 2, at Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel with Ernie Christie officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the services. Interment with Air Force Military Honors will follow at Waco Memorial Park.