Michael J. Sodek
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
Michael J. Sodek

Aug. 6, 1963 - Nov. 1, 2020

Michael J. Sodek, 57, of Bruceville, husband of Mary Sodek and father of William, Kameron, and Kelsey, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, at the Renew Church Waco, 6509 Bosque Boulevard, with Pastor Jim Daniel officiating. Facial covering and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mike Warriors Facebook page.

The family invites you to share a memory or send a message at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
