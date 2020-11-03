Raymond Ramos



August 29, 1941 - October 2, 2020



Raymond Ramos, age 79, passed away on Friday, October 2. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Soledad Ramos; daughter, Terri Wells; and sister, Rosemary Beltran. He is survived by his brothers, Tony Ramos (Patricia), Rudy Ramos; sons, Raymond Jr. (Michelle) and Bobby; grandchildren; great-grandchildren.



His fondest memories of Waco were playing ball with the Waco Hawks baseball Team and all the lifelong friends he made during those years. GO HAWKS!!



Raymond's 30+ years career with Gerber Food Service began his senior year in high school while working at James Connally Air Force base, Waco, Texas. Traveling to all parts of the country with Gerber, Raymond and the family saw many parts of the country and finally settled in Florida.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.