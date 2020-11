Jewellene "Jewel" Clark



Aug. 5, 1952 - Nov. 5, 2004



It's been 16 years since you grew your wings and flew high in the sky.



Words can't express how much you are missed.



There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of you, you will always be a part of my heart.



Love and miss you,



LaTanjua



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.