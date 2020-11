Flodine Neal Morrison



Nov. 11, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2019



Happy Birthday Mom



I can't believe it's been a year since you left us.



Just know you are truly missed.



There is NEVER a day that goes by that we aren't mentioning YOUR name. Keep resting in HEAVEN until we meet again.



Love you daughter,



Shilandra (Gerald) Watson



Granddaughter Korae (Chris)



Grandsons Coryn & Trey



Great grandsons DJ & Aero



Glodine (your twin)



Your siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives & friends



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.