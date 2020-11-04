Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Leona Gerik
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Dec. 12, 1933 - Nov. 1, 2020

Leona Gerik, age 86, of Mart, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Waco. A rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.

Leona is preceded in death by parents; a son, Eugene J. Gerik Jr.; and sisters, Mary Alice Young and Evelyn Kolar.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 68 years, Eugene Gerik Sr. of Mart; her children, Patricia Reesing and husband, Robert of Mart, Bernice Gerik of Mart, Janet Hykel and husband, Eddie of West, and James Gerik and wife, Lanette of Mart; a daughter-in-law, Jilji Gerik of Mart; a brother, John Dvorak Jr. and wife, Patsy; a sister, Georgie Hutchison; a brother-in-law, Raymond Kolar; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk, Providence Hospice or charity of choice. A full obituary and memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
