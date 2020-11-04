J.D. PhippsNov. 23, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2020J.D. Phipps, 91, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after a short courageous battle with cancer. A Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with Ryan Barnett officiating. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A Visitation with the family will be 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.J. D. (Jewel Dennis) Phipps was born on November 23, 1928 in Waxahachie, Texas. His parents were Henry and Jewel (Lightsey) Phipps of Boyce, Texas.J.D. graduated from Waxahachhie High School in 1945. He enlisted in the United States Army Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1947. He worked for the United States Postal Service from 1947-1951, then he enrolled and graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety as a State Trooper. During his service as a trooper, he was stationed in Wichita Falls, Ricardson, Plano, Hamilton, and Marlin. He retired from the department in 1972 and was appointed a life time Special Texas Ranger in 1974. He worked as Security for General Tire in Waco, from 1972 till he retired in 1996. He then worked at Waco Transgraphics from 1998 to 2007, a company owned by his son Dennis.J. D. was active with many community organization in Marlin throughout the years. He served as President of the Marlin Lions Club, Marlin Jaycees, and the Marlin Little League Program, which he helped organize and develop in it's early years. He served on the boards of the Marlin Country Club, The First United Methodist Church of Marlin, and Genco Credit Union in Waco.His hobbies included golf, hunting, and fishing with his family and activities with his grandkids and great grandkids, plus an occasional trip to Winstar.He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Henry Phipps Jr. and his beloved wife of 64 years Mary Jo (Martin) Phipps.Survivors include his son, Dennis Phipps and partner, Pam Green of Waco; his daughter, Kathy (Phipps) Breitkreutz and husband, Kenneth of Waco; his partner and close friend, Elaine Kunkel of Waco. Four grandchildren, Landon Phipps and wife, Susan of Waco, Kim (Phipps) Gooch and husband, David of Waco. Josh Breitkreutz and wife, Courtney of West, and Jared Breitkreutz of Waco. He is survived by six great-grandchildren, Kylee Gooch, Mayes Gooch, Lane Breitkreutz, Tinley Breitkreutz, Blakely Breitkreutz, and Greyson Phipps. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dean (Martin) Lane of Midlothian; and brother-in-law, Michael Martin and wife, Mary of Ovilla, along with several other cousins and close family friends; numerous extended family and friends.J. D, was a giver and caretaker. He donated to many charities and organizations every year throughout his life. In lieu of flowers the family asked that you please make a donation to your favorite organization, charity or to the two churches he attended, The First United Church of Marlin or the First United Church of Waco.