Mayrene Weaver
June 22, 1926 - Nov. 2, 2020
Dora "Mayrene" Weaver, devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and faithful friend was warmly received into the arms of her Savior on November 2, 2020. She was 94 years young. The family will welcome guests for visitation at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 7, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Avenue in Waco. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Josh Vaughan officiating. A private, family interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Mayrene was born, at home, on June 22, 1926, to Jerrell and Irene Jackson. At an early age on this cotton farm near Corpus Christi, Texas, she learned her "Farmer's Daughter" hard-working, family-focused values. She and her brother rode a horse two miles to a one-room country school, and later, the yellow school bus into Corpus for high school. She accepted Christ at age ten and surrendered to Christian ministry at 14. Her traveling passion started at 16 when she enrolled in Baylor University in Waco. There, she was active in the BSU program and the 1940s youth revival movement. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in religion and education. At Baylor, she met and married E.P. "Bud" Dosher, a WWII Navy veteran and foreign medical missions volunteer.
In 1956, Mayrene answered God's call to medical missions and moved to Nigeria with her husband and two children, Judson and Delene. While in Nigeria, they added a third child, Dawn. The Great Commission burned deeply within Mayrene's heart. She was known for her service alongside her husband in the hospitals of Shaki and Ogobomosho, for her work with Women's Missionary Society in Nigeria, and for mentoring women within the communities in which they lived. They left Nigeria in 1972 and returned to Corpus Christi to care for aging parents.
Years later, Mayrene relocated to Waco, married Raymond Weaver, and began ministering in a new town. Together, they also owned and operated D's Hallmark for many years. Following Raymond's death, Mayrene was still feeling an urgency to complete a calling for missions and returned twice to Nigeria. She served in the mission office and later as hostess in a mission guesthouse, utilizing her gift of hospitality to all who stayed there.
Since retiring from the mission field, she devoted her life to her church and family. A member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church for over 40 years, she taught Sunday School to 4th graders, to college, to an adult ladies' class, and led the singles department. She served on many mission trips throughout Texas and the United States; she volunteered with Meals on Wheels; she was an avid 42 player, a joyful gardener and an extensive traveler.
Beyond her love for Christ, family was her life. She prayed regularly for every single family member – keeping their photos close at hand. She is survived by her children, Jud Dosher and wife, Maria, Delene Basse, Dawn Bowles and husband, Jeff, Jerry Weaver and wife, Nancy, and Tommy Weaver and wife, Susan. Mayrene has 14 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and countless friends.
The family also wants to express their love and appreciation to Mom's nurses and caregivers at Wesley Woods.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her honor to World Missions at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.