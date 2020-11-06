Marian Longbottom
Oct. 2, 1930 - Nov. 1, 2020
Marian Laverne Cross Longbottom, age 90, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at a personal care home in Fort Worth, Texas. A graveside service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, November 8, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas.
Marian was born an only child to Marrero and Viola Cross in Waco, Texas, on October 2, 1930, and grew up there, attending Waco High School and Baylor University. At Baylor, she met the love of her life, Samuel F. Longbottom, Jr., of Avon Park, Florida. They were married on May 26, 1950. After graduating from Baylor in May 1951, Marian taught school for a few years while Sam completed training at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth. The couple were appointed in December 1954 as missionaries with the Southern Baptist Foreign Mission Board. Their first assignment was to the Territory of Hawaii, where they served for almost seven years. In 1961, their heart for missions led them to the country and people of Vietnam, where they ministered faithfully until April 1975. Next, they were called to serve in Taiwan until they retired officially from the International Mission Board (IMB) in 1989. Many years of ministry followed stateside at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, and later, after moving to Magnolia, Texas, at First Baptist Church of Conroe.
Marian was patient, kind, friendly, and smiling, always ready to lend a listening ear to friends and family. She and Sam cultivated and maintained many lasting friendships all over the world, while raising their six children well.
Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Samuel Longbottom; her own father and mother, Marrero and Viola Cross; father and mother-in-law, Samuel and Emily Longbottom; brother-in-law, Joe Rice; and daughter-in law, Donna Longbottom.
She is survived by five sons and their spouses; one daughter, Lynda and her spouse; sister-in-law, Lynn Rice; and nieces, Nora and Allison and their families; 11 grandchildren plus four of their spouses; and seven great-grandchildren. She will be remembered with love by all these family members as well as by many other close relatives, friends, and dear members of church and mission families across the USA and abroad.
Pallbearers will be Marian's five sons, Sam, Jim, Dan, Tom, Terry, and son-in-law, Terry Kunkel.
Memorials may be made to the International Mission Board, P.O. Box 6767, Richmond VA 23230 (or online at imb.org
), or to Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.
