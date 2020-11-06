Edgar Hernandez
Sept. 30, 1994 - Nov. 3, 2020
Edgar Hernandez, 26, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 9, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Deacon Tony Arocha officiating. A rosary will be recited at 2 p.m., Sunday, November 8, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with a visitation to follow until 4 p.m.
Edgar was born September 30, 1994, to Arturo Hernandez and Alice Gonzales in Waco, TX. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar and also liked gaming.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Gonzales; father, Arturo Hernandez; siblings, Julissa Margaret Hernandez, Pierre Hernandez, Omar Hernandez, Stephanie Rodriguez, Paula Hernandez and Aureliano Duran; along with 11 nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.