Patricia Cook Earley



August 9, 1933 - Nov. 1, 2020



Patricia Ann Cook Earley, 87, of Waco, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Patricia was born on August 9, 1933. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Earley Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Earley Witt; stepson, Thomas Lee Earley; grandson, Cory Lee Witt; her mother, father and six siblings. She is survived by her son, Clifford D. Earley; daughter, Dewana Earley Barnett-Dixon; seven grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Monday, November 9, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S Interstate 35, Waco.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.